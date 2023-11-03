New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 301 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.439 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.