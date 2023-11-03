Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $191.86 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

