Motco Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Motco increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in HP were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after buying an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after buying an additional 421,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

