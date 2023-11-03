New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average of $75.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

