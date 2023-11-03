Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,030 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $558.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $574.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $536.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

