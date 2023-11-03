Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Revolve Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.14. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $833,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,224 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RVLV. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

