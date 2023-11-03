IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 223,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 455,581 shares.The stock last traded at $376.63 and had previously closed at $399.47.

The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.77.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

