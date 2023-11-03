Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 20,711 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $114.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.