Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

