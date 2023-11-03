Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $49.29, but opened at $53.26. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 27,041 shares trading hands.

The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DIN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $694.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

