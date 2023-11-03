C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.95.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $80.17 and a 52 week high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $8,197,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

