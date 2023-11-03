Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 302 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $83.89 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.15.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

