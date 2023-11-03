Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after buying an additional 3,173,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.38. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

