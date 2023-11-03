New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Ecolab worth $96,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $171.12 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.74.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

