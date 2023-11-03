Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $175.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day moving average of $186.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $212.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

