Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

