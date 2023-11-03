New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,841 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $107,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $289.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.59 and a 200 day moving average of $288.22. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.13 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

