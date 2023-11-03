New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $102.51 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,781,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,002 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $102,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in American International Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.