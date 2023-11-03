Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $211.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,440 shares of company stock worth $24,991,655 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

