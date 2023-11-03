EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,122 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $128.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

