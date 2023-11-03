New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $139.81 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,086,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Altria Group worth $139,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

