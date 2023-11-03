Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

