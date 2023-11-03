Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,779 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Zoetis worth $199,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $160.91 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

