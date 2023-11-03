HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE SHW opened at $245.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.35 and a 200 day moving average of $252.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.