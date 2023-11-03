Sandy Spring Bank Sells 265 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 104.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DVY opened at $107.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average is $111.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.