Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 277,080 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,080 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $208,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

