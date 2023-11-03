The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,450,377,000 after acquiring an additional 359,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,151,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,808,000 after acquiring an additional 464,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.57.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

