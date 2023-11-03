Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $47.96 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

