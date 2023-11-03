New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 33,985 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,985 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 231,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 131,094 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 568,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 39,442 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

