Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

