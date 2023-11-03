Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 572 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $775,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Shares of TRV opened at $168.98 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

