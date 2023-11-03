Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.11 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

