American International Group Inc. Has $14.41 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $388.83 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.62 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.51 and its 200 day moving average is $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

