Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

Shares of BLK opened at $644.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $655.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $676.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

