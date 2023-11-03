Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 879 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 5.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ALGN opened at $192.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.25. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Align Technology

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.