BMO Capital Markets Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $13.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $13.80 on Friday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

