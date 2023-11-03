15,326 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amedisys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Up 0.5 %

Amedisys stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,313.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amedisys

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.