Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.3% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $142.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

