Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $23,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $72.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

