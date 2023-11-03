Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 8,660 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,487 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,112 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,557 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 28,438 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 198,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of CTSH opened at $63.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

