Cibc World Markets Corp Has $8.71 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 221.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.00. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

