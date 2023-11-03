Savant Capital LLC Purchases 1,592 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $313.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.