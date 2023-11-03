Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,697 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,435,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,609 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.02.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

