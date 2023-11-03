Savant Capital LLC Buys 416 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

