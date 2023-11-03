Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 542 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $128.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.98 and a 200-day moving average of $126.02.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

