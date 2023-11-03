Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,968,000 after acquiring an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $453,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $155.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.06. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,473 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

