Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $85.48 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average is $98.04.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

