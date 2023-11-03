Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,188 shares of company stock worth $3,097,473. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $155.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.06. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

