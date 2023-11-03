Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCHP

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 40,120.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

MCHP opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.