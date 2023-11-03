Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Get Etsy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Etsy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.95%. The company had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.